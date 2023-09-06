Super Lig Wrap: Icardi Strikes Again, Besiktas & Fenerbahce Win, Basaskehir Sack Manager

The 4th round of Super Lig games saw Trabzonspor kick things off with an emphatic 5-1 away win over Kasimpasa. In the other Friday game Rizespor beat Fatih Karagumruk 1-0.

On Saturday Galatasaray cruised past Gaziantep winning 3-0 away from home. Mauro Icardi was at his best against scoring a brace and providing an assist.

Icardi now has seven goals in seven games this season in all competitions.

Basaksehir’s poor start to the season got even worse losing 1-0 at home against Konyasapor.

The defeat saw Emre Belozoglu sacked as manager. In the other Saturday games Pendikspor drew 1-1 against Alanyaspor and Antalyaspor were held to a 1-1 draw against Kayserispor.

On Sunday Besiktas continued their rich vein of form beating Sivasspor 2-0 at home. Omar Colley and Milot Rashica both scored for the Black Eagles to take them into 4th place.

Hatayspor drew 3-3 with Adana Demirspor and the other big Sunday game saw Fenerbahce narrowly beat Ankaragucu 1-0 away from home.

Edin Dzeko setup Bright-Osayi Samuel on 60 minutes but Fenerbahce had a few nervous moments after Ismail Yuksek was sent off on 84 minutes for a second booking.

Dzeko already has eight goals and three assists this season.

The victory took Fenerbahce top of the table with nine points after three games.