‘Thank you brother’ – Man City ace Gundogan sends Caglar Soyuncu kisses after winning goal

Leicester City beat Manchester United 2-1 at Old Trafford on Tuesday and inadvertently helped Manchester City win the Premier League title in the process.

Turkey international Caglar Soyuncu scored the winning goal for the Foxes.

City star Ilkay Gundogan reacted to the goal by sending a message to Soyuncu on his official Twitter account.

Gundogan sent a message to Soyuncu in Turkish which translates to, “thank you brother” followed by a kiss emoji and a photograph of himself with the Foxes defender.

The Germany international is of Turkish origin and his family originate from Western Turkey like Soyuncu.

Gundogan has 16 goals and four assists in 43 appearances in all competitions for City this season.

Soyuncu meanwhile, scored his first goal this season for the Foxes in the victory over United.

Gundogan has now won three league titles at City and could lift the Champions League trophy for the first time if they beat Chelsea in the final on Saturday 29 May.