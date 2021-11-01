‘Thinks he’s turned into prime Zidane’ – Jamie Redknapp slams Norwich defender Ozan Kabak

Norwich City lost 2-1 against Leeds United at Carrow Road on Saturday in the Premier League.

The Canaries are bottom of the table after failing to win any of their first 10 games of the season.

READ: Turkish Super Lig: which teams look likely to challenge for the title now 2021/22 is under way?

Turkey international Ozan Kabak started for Norwich but did not put on a great performance.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp slammed Kabak for his role in Rodrigo’s winner for the visitors.

Redknapp said Kabak must have thought he was ‘prime Zidane’ and described his error as an elementary mistake.

“Kabak thinks he’s turned into prime Zidane, trying to do 360s on the edge of the box,” Redknapp told Sky Sports.

“Get rid of it. Those are the mistakes that are costing you. Elementary mistakes defensively.

“The keeper makes a bad one but it’s been compounded by the source of the problem – as a defender don’t try and do that in your own half when you’re struggling as it is.

“You’ve got yourself back in the game and it’s a really silly mistake.”

"Kabak thinks he's turned into prime Zidane!" 👀 Jamie Redknapp discusses the 'silly' mistakes that are costing #NCFC after their 8⃣th defeat of the season… pic.twitter.com/pNvFhpiXt2 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 31, 2021

Kabak spent the second half of last season on loan at Liverpool.

The Reds had a buy option but decided not to sign the defender on a permanent deal. The Turkey international joined Norwich on loan from Schalke this summer.

The 21-year-old defender has started the last six games as centre-back for Norwich.

Norwich will take on Brentford next away from home on Saturday 6 November.