Turkish Super Lig: which teams look likely to challenge for the title now 2021/22 is under way?

Soccer is one of the most popular sports around and has billions of fans who follow the game’s every move. It is certainly a popular sport in Turkey and the domestic Super Lig is always full of drama and excitement. This was certainly the case last year and saw the league won on goal difference! The 2021/22 season kicked off back in August and this now means we have seen a few games from each side. For many fans, the major thing to think about now the season is in full swing is who looks likely to challenge for the title again this year.

What are the current odds for the 21/22 season?

With the current season well in progress, it is worth checking out the latest Super Lig odds online to see who could mount a title bid in 2021/22. At present, Fenerbahçe are leading the way with most bookies at odds of around 2.5, while 2020 winners Besiktas are competing in the betting at similar odds. 2020’s runner-up Galatasaray are close behind at odds of around 3.5, while Trabzonspor are currently showing odds of 4.5 to take home the title.

By checking out the odds being given, you can easily see who might challenge now the current season has started, and also find the best odds for betting on the Super Lig.

Moving back to the Super Lig title in 2021/22, though, why are the four teams mentioned above favorites to win it after the opening batch of games?

Fenerbahçe

Looking at the start they have had, it is obvious why this side are getting good odds to win the title. Their early season form sees them riding high in the league and full of confidence moving ahead. Recent wins against Hatayspor and Giresunspor were examples of this. They also have retained key players such as Enner Valencia and Mesut Ozil from last year, which should see them continue their good form in 2021/22. All this points to another title challenge for this top-level Turkish team.

Besiktas

It is never easy defending a title but their last-gasp triumph in 2020 must have given extra pep to Besiktas for 2021/22. They started well with three straight wins but since then have seen a slight drop in form – especially their 2-1 defeat against Altay. They still have enough in the team to justify the belief that this could be their year again, though. Flying winger Rachid Ghezzal looks in great form and right-back Valentin Rosier is a steadying presence at the back. With manager Yelcin still there to guide his troops, anything is possible. Let’s just hope the recent Ajax 2 – Besiktas 0 Champions League result does not set them back!

Trabzonspor

Although their form has been a little patchy in the opening games of the Super Lig this year, Trabzonspor are still high in the table and the betting. Scoring goals has not been a problem with winger Anthony Nwakaeme bagging four already and Marek Hamsik providing the creativity from midfield. If they can tighten up at the back and get top players such as Huseyin Turkmen into form, they could well stay on course for a title tilt come May.

Galatasaray

One of the most famous names in Turkish football, Galatasaray certainly have enough talent in their side to challenge for the 2021/22 crown. Fernando Muslera is an experienced and agile goalkeeper who gives great leadership as captain. Mbaye Diagne up front is an explosive talent and they are well-stocked on the flanks, with players such as Ryan Babel and Arda Turan. It seems strange then that they have started so slowly this season. It does seem likely, though, that manager Fatih Terim will get them firing on all cylinders soon – even after Galatasaray’s shock defeat to Kayserispor recently!

Four teams look favorite to win Super Lig in 2021/22

Looking at the latest Super Lig odds now the season has started, it seems clear there are four sides that are really fancied to compete for the title. As shown above, there seem to be genuine reasons why this is the case and each of the four sides topping the betting could make a real title bid come season end.