Tottenham Face Competition From Burnley For 11-Goal Striker

Tottenham face competition from Burnley for Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi according to Fanatik.

Per the source, Spurs are interested in the Yellow Canaries forward and made contact with former sporting director Damien Comolli.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen on bringing Muriqi following injury to Harry Kane.

Burnley meanwhile, have told Fenerbahce and Muriqi’s agent that they want to enter into transfer talks.

The report claims that the Istanbul based outfit do not want to sell Muriqi.

Additionally, since the time of the report Comolli has resigned as sporting director so it is uncertain who is currently in charge of transfers.

Fenerbahce signed Muriqi on a £3m move from Rizespor over the summer but now value their star man as being worth £20m.

Muriqi has another three-years remaining on his current contract.

The Kosovo international has a total of 11 goals and four assists in all competitions for the Yellow-Navy Blues this term.