Tottenham transfer boost as Serie A side open to selling defender for £22m

Atalanta are prepared to sell Merih Demiral this summer if their £22m valuation is met according to Calciomercato.

Per the source, AC Milan and Inter are also interested in Demiral and are expected to make enquiries after learning his £22m price tag.

READ: Nicolo Zaniolo scores on debut extending Galatasaray win streak to 14 games

The latest development comes as a boost to Tottenham who have also been closely linked with Demiral.

Just last month Calciomercato reported that Spurs are keen on the defender.

Managing director Fabio Paratici is known to be an admirer of the Turkish international centre-back.

Demiral is well known to Paratici who gave the 22-year-old his big break signing him for Juventus from Sassuolo in 2019.

Paratici has close tie to Demiral and his camp which could be advantageous in a transfer battle.

Atalanta paid Juventus £17.5m in addition to £2m in add-ons for Demiral’s signature last summer following his initial loan move with a contract until June 2026.

The Serie A side could however, cash in this summer with Demiral struggling to tie down a regular place in the team.

Despite this he has started 14 of the 21 Serie A games he has made an appearance in this term.

Demiral has 35 international caps for the Turkey national team.