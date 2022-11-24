Tottenham transfer target could cost just £4.3m due to wonderkid contract clause

Tottenham have been linked with Fenerbahce wonderkid Arda Guler according to the Express.

Per the source, Spurs manager Antonio Conte is keen on reinforcements in January and has his eye on Guler.

The report claims that Tottenham may have to make a move in the winter transfer window if they want to sign the 17 year old.

The Premier League side reportedly face competition from PSG and Napoli.

However, according to Italian reports Napoli will not enter the transfer market in January which clears the path for Tottenham.

Despite his age Guler has made 29 appearances for Fenerbahce and has three goals and an assist in 13 games this season.

Despite being highly rated Guler could be available for just £4.3m according to journalist Valter De Maggio.

De Maggio told Area Napoli [Translation via TBRFootball]: “Guler is an interesting player, he is doing very well and he is also followed by Cristiano Giuntoli, now I’ll add more details. About the player There are two other top clubs: PSG and Tottenham. He was also proposed to Napoli in the past.

“A variable release clause hangs over the player. If he plays up to 1,500 minutes with Fenerbahce, the clause is €5 million, If he exceeds 1,500 minutes, it rises to €20 million. Reflections are underway at Napoli.”

Guler will reportedly be available for £4.3m if he plays less than 1,500 minutes due to a clause in his contract but his release clause rises to £17.3m if he plays over 1,500 minutes.

Guler has currently played 303 minutes in all competitions this term. Fenerbahce are currently first in the Super Lig midway through the season.