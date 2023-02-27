Tottenham winger in talks with Turkish giants, demanding €5m package plus bonuses

Fenerbahce are in talks with Tottenham winger Lucas Moura according to Daily Sabah.

Per the source, the Yellow Canaries have been in talks with Moura and put forward a wage package worth €3m plus bonuses.

The Brazilian meanwhile, wants €5m in addition to bonuses.

The two parties are currently at an impasse however, Fenerbahce are continuing negotiations over finding a compromise that is suitable for both sides.

The Yellow-Navy Blues are able to talk directly with Moura as he has under six-months left on his contract.

Tottenham have yet to offer a new deal so Moura is able to enter direct negotiations with foreign clubs.

Fenerbahce could also face competitions from Trabzonspor who have also expressed interest.

Fenerbahce are still able to sign players until 5 March, the transfer window has been extended in Turkey following the earthquake that devastated Turkey and Syria recently.

The Super Lig giants have also been seeking alternatives as a result of Moura’s demands, the 30-year-old is currently priority but the club has a plan B.

The Yellow Canaries will turn focus on Monaco forward Gelson Martins if talks with Moura collapse.

Fenerbahce are currently second in the Super Lig six points behind leaders Galatasaray.