‘Tough opponent’ – Ilkay Gundogan reacts to Man City victory over Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium in the Champions League quarter-final first-leg clash on Tuesday.

Ilkay Gundogan started for City and provided an assist, setting up his side’s second goal.

In total Gundogan now has 16 goals and four assists in 35 appearances for the Citizens in all competitions this season.

Gundogan reacted to the victory on his official Instagram page after the game.

The midfielder of Turkish origin shared a photograph from the game patting Phil Foden on the head.

Gundogan also wrote a message revealing that he was pleased City will take a lead heading into the second leg but that he expects a ‘very difficult game’ against a ‘tough opponent’ in Germany.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNVvsZEBkT7/

The midfielder knows all about Dortmund as he used to play for the Bundesliga club.

Gundogan won the Bundesliga, German Cup, German Super Cup and reached the Champions League final during his time at Dortmund.

The second-leg between City and Dortmund will take place in Germany on Wednesday 14 April.