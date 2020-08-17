Trabzonspor boss Eddie Newton wants West Brom winger

Trabzonspor manager Eddie Newton wants his side to sign West Brom winger Oliver Burke according to Fotospor.

Per the source, talks between the two clubs are underway.

Newton reportedly has close ties with the Baggies after his stint there as assistant manager between 2009-11.

The Trabzonspor boss is hoping to use his close relations with his former club to help pull strings in his favor.

Newton is keen on a loan move as the Super Lig club would struggle to sign Burke on a permanent move.

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic reportedly has no plans for Burke next season and advised the player to move to Trabzonspor.

Bilic is familiar with Turkish football having previously managed Besiktas.

Burke has another two-years remaining on his West Brom contract.

The Scotland international was loaned to La Liga outfit Alaves last season where he made 31 appearances in the Spanish top flight.

Trabzonspor finished last season as runners-up and won the Turkish Cup under the stewardship of Newton in just his second game in charge.