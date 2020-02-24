Trabzonspor chief makes transfer statement regarding Crystal Palace striker

Alexander Sorloth has hit the ground running at Trabzonspor this season.

The Crystal Palace striker on loan at Trabzonspor has scored 24 goals and provided six assists in all competitions this season.

Several clubs have been closely linked with Sorloth as a result of his impressive form but there is a lot of confusion regarding his situation.

Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu made a frank transfer statement regarding Sorloth.

Agaoglu confirmed that there are up to six clubs that scouted Sorloth at the Besiktas game alone.

There are teams interested in the Norway international but he is on loan for two seasons and Trabzonspor have a buy option that remains active until 31 May 2021.

“I saw five-six scouts watch Alexander Sorloth at the Besiktas game. It is true, clubs are interested and watching him but we loaned him for two seasons from Crystal Palace,” Agaoglu said.

“I have until 31 May next year to use our buy option.”

Trabzonspor have a €6m option to buy the 25-year-old striker.

Sorloth has helped propel the Claret-Blues to the top of the Super Lig table.

Trabzonspor are tied as league leaders with Galatasaray and Sivasspor but have a game in hand.