Trabzonspor drop points, Basaksehir suffer first defeat in

The final round of Super Lig games took place on Monday 10 October and saw reigning champions Trabzonspor and title challengers Basaksehir in action.

Trabzonspor have not yet hit top gear this season and despite keeping pace with the leading pack they have been a bit unpredictable.

The Black Sea based side headed into the home clash against Kasimpasa having won their previous two games.

The Istanbul side did however, manage to hold Trabzonspor to a goalless draw.

Despite dropping points Trabzonspor closed the gap with leaders Adana Demirspor to just one point.

In the other Super Lig game Basaksehir suffered a shock defeat at home against Sivasspor.

Dia Sabi’A scored a brace in what was the first time the Istanbul side have lost this season.

Basaksehir also conceded more goals in a single game than they had all season.

Going into the game the Istanbul side had let in just a single goal.

Basaksehir have the chance to make ammends next week at home against newly promoted Istanbulspor.

Trabzonspor meanwhile, face one of their toughtest games this season away to Besiktas.