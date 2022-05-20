Trabzonspor make transfer enquiry for Crystal Palace striker

Trabzonspor have made transfer enquiries for Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke according to London World.

Per the source, the Super Lig champions along with Antalyaspor are interested in the Belgium international.

The report claims that Belgium outfit Standard Liege are also interested.

Turkish media agency A Spor also reported a similar story today claiming that both Trabzonspor and Antalyaspor are interested in the striker.

Benteke has been linked with a move to Turkey for several transfer window periods now but a move never materialized.

This time could be different, however, as the 31-year-old has struggled for playing time and is a high earner at the club making £100,000-a-week.

Benteke fell down the pecking order this year following the emergence of Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The striker has just four goals in 24 league games this season.

The London World report also states that Benteke is focused on getting in the World Cup squad for Belgium which will be played this winter in Qatar.

Trabzonspor would be likely to offer first-team football and have booked a place in the Champions League after winning the Super Lig title.