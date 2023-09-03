Trabzonspor Strike Deal With Fulham Over Striker

Trabzonspor are close to signing Brazilian striker Carlos Vinicius from Fulham according to Fanatik.

Trabzonspor had been trying to sign Bruno Petkovic, but they were unable to agree on a transfer fee.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

They then turned their attention to Vinicius, who is also a striker.

Vinicius has not had a lot of playing time this season, and he is looking to leave Fulham. Trabzonspor is confident that they can convince him to join them.

Fulham wanted to sell Vinicius but with the transfer window shutting in most major leagues time is running out.

The Super Lig transfer window shuts on September 15 so Turkish clubs have more time to complete deals.

Trabzonspor want Vinicius on loan and the report claims that an agreement has been reached with Fulham.

It is expected that the transfer will be finalized within a few days.

Trabzonspor is looking to win the Turkish league title this season, and they believe that Vinicius can help them achieve their goal.

The transfer of Vinicius would be a major coup for Trabzonspor, and it would be a sign of their ambition.

They are not afraid to spend money to improve their team, and they are determined to win trophies.