Turkey 0-1 Hungary: Crescent Stars suffer defeat in opening UEFA Nations League clash

Turkey lost their opening UEFA Nations League Group B3 clash against Hungary at the 4 Eylul stadium, Sivas, Turkey on Thursday.

Crescent Stars manager Senol Gunes fielded an experimental squad resting several key players including Mehmet Zeki Celik, Okay Yokuslu, Irfan Can Kahveci, Cengiz Under and Yusuf Yazici.

Mert Hakan Yandas and Emre Kilinc were given their full debuts but neither really made an impact.

Turkey were unable to hold possession, looked devoid of ideas going forward. The only thing going for them was the defence.

The Turks had Leicester City star Caglar Soyuncu and Juventus ace Merih Demiral at the back with a wealth of options on the bench.

Goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir was also in great form and despite Turkey never really looking like scoring they did manage to keep Hungary at bay.

The visitors only goal came from Szoboszlai’s 80th minute free-kick which took a wicked deflection before reaching the back of the net.

In the other group game Russia beat Serbia 3-1.

Turkey will play Serbia next on 6 September.