Turkey 2022 World Cup fate will be sealed today following Montenegro clash

Turkey take on Montenegro in the final 2022 World Cup Group G qualification clash at the Podgorica City Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The Turkish national team head into Match Day 10 needing a victory to secure a passage to the playoff round.

READ: Turkey keep World Cup hopes alive with Gibraltar victory while Norway & Netherlands slip up

Turkey could end up topping the group with a victory if Norway beat Netherlands.

The Crescent-Stars could even reach the playoff round with a defeat should Netherlands beat Norway.

In the event of Norway and Netherlands drawing, a draw would be enough for Turkey.

Montenegro meanwhile, have no chance of booking a place in the next round.

Turkey were held to a 2-2 draw against Montenegro the first time the two sides met in Istanbul.

The Red-Whites have turned around their fortunes since Stefan Kuntz replaced Senol Gunes as head coach.

Turkey held Norway to a 1-1 draw, beat Latvia 2-1 and Gibraltar 6-0 since Kuntz took charge.

Kuntz has a full strength squad to pick from and is unlikely to deviate far from the side which made light work of Gibraltar on Friday.

Turkey Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Uğurcan | Zeki, Merih, Çağlar, Caner | Orkun, Berat | Halil (Abdülkadir), Hakan, Kerem | Burak