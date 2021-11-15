Turkey keep World Cup hopes alive with Gibraltar victory while Norway & Netherlands slip up

Turkey kept their hopes of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup alive after beating Gibraltar 6-0 away from home while Group G rivals Netherlands and Norway dropped points.

In an unexpected turn of events Turkey ended up moving into 2nd place and keeping dreams of topping the group alive.

READ: Super Lig Wrap 12: Trabzonspor full steam ahead while Istanbul giants slip up

The Crescent-Stars headed into the game in 3rd place needing both leaders Netherlands and Latvia to drop points.

Turkey took care of business on their end with Kerem Akturkoglu, Merih Demiral, Serdar Dursun, Mert Muldur all getting their names on the scoresheet while Halil Dervisoglu scored a brace.

With Norway playing at home they were expected to record a routine win over Latvia but they ended up being held to a shock draw.

Meanwhile, Netherlands looked like they were cruising to a routing win away to Montenegro after taking a two goal lead in the second half.

However, the home side ended up scoring twice in the last 10 minutes to pull off a surprise draw.

With Norway taking on Netherlands in the final group game Turkey have increased their chances of topping the group or at the very least finishing as runners-up for the playoff round.

Turkey face Montenegro away from home in their final match. Should Turkey win and Norway win, the Turks will top the group.