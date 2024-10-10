Turkey and Montenegro Clash in Nations League Battle

Turkey and Montenegro will face off in a crucial UEFA Nations League match on Friday night.

Turkey currently leads League B Group 4 with four points from two matches. Their recent form has been impressive, including a 3-1 victory over Iceland and a draw with Wales.

Key Players:

Kerem Akturkoglu: The star of the show against Iceland, scoring a hat-trick and he has been in brilliant form for Benfica. Nicknamed the Turkish Harry Potter, Akturkoglu will be the player to watch.

Vincenzo Montella: Turkey’s manager, who has led the team to success in the Nations League.

Montenegro’s Struggles:

Montenegro sits at the bottom of the group with no points. They have suffered four consecutive defeats, including losses to Iceland and Wales in the Nations League.

Team News:

Turkey: Goalkeeper Mert Gunok is injured and will miss the match. Ugurcan Cakir is expected to start. Baris Alper Yilmaz is available for selection after missing the Iceland match due to suspension.

Montenegro: Milutin Osmajic is available despite a recent ban. Stevan Jovetic and Stefan Mugosa are also potential starters.

Prediction:

Turkey is the favorite to win the match, given their recent form and home advantage. However, Montenegro will be looking to improve their performance and avoid relegation from League B.

Turkey possible starting lineup:

Cakir; Muldur, Demiral, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Calhanoglu, Kokcu; Guler, Yilmaz, Akturkoglu; Enes Unal

Montenegro possible starting lineup:

Mijatovic; Marusic, Rubezic, Vujacic, Radunovic; Brnovic, Jovovic; Camaj, Jovetic, Krstovic; Mugosa