Turkey beat Luxembourg in UEFA Nations League, face Lithuania next

Turkey beat Luxembourg 2-0 at the Stade de Luxembourg on Saturday in the UEFA Nations League, League C, Group 1 clash.

Inter Milan ace Hakan Calhanoglu put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot on 37 minutes before Serdar Dursun then doubled the lead on 76 minutes.

Dursun now has seven goals in his last seven games for Turkey.

The victory was the Turks third in a row in the group and put them top of the table, three points clear of Luxembourg.

Turkey have scored 12 goals without conceding once.

In the other group game, the Faroe Islands beat Lithuania 2-1 to record their first victory in the competition this term.

Lithuania meanwhile, have failed to get off the mark and sit at the bottom of the group without any points.

Turkey beat Lithuania 6-0 away from home on Match Day 2 and now face them again in Turkey.

The Match Day 4 game will be played in Goztepe, Izmir.

Probable Starting Lineups

Turkiye: Altay, Mert, Kaan, Merih, Eren, Salih, Berkan, Yunus, Hakan, Kerem, Serdar

Lithuania: Setkus, Baravykas, Satkus, Utkus, Barauskas, Megelaitis, Slivka, Novikovas, Golubickas, Lasickas, Klimavicius