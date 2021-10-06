Turkey receive injury boost ahead of World Cup qualifier against Norway

Turkey will take on Norway at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium in the World Cup qualification Group G Match Day 7 clash on Friday.

Juventus defender Merih Demiral who is on loan at Atalanta was expected to miss the game with injury.

READ: Turkey national team squad announced ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Norway and Latvia

Demiral has however, made a recovery and is likely to be match fit for the Norway clash.

With Leicester City star Caglar Soyuncu ruled out due to suspension it would be a major boost to the defensive line if Demiral were to return in time for the game.

Demiral could start alongside Sassuolo centre-back Kaan Ayhan.

Norwich centre-back Ozan Kabak is out suspended as is Watford midfielder Ozan Tufan and Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu.

One player who will definitely not be making the Norway clash is Kenan Karaman who picked up an injury during training.

Karaman has been replaced by Brentford striker Halil Dervisoglu who is on loan at Galatasaray.

The Norway game will be Stefan Kuntz’s first in charge after replacing Senol Gunes as manager of Turkey.

The Turks head into the game in 3rd place in Group G but a win at home against Norway would see them move into 2nd position or even back into first spot depending on how the result of the Netherlands and Latvia clash.