Turkey national team squad announced ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Norway and Latvia

Turkey will take on Norway and Latvia in World Cup qualification Group G on 8 October and 11 October, respectively.

Stefan Kuntz will take charge of his first game in charge of the national team after replacing Senol Gunes as head coach.

Kuntz did not make many surprise changes to his first squad selection. Experienced left-back Caner Erkin returned to the fold.

Kenan Karaman was called up to the squad listed below but was later replaced by Brentford striker on loan at Galatasaray; Halil Dervisoglu.

Premier League based Caglar Soyuncu, Ozan Kabak and Ozan Tufan have all been selected.

As have Ligue 1 based Mehmet Zeki Celik, Yusuf Yazici, Burak Yilmaz and Cengiz Under.

There are also four Serie A based players, Mert Muldur, Merih Demiral, Kaan Ayhan and Hakan Calhanoglu.

Turkey NT squad for the next two World Cup qualifiers Decent squad. Not sure why Sinan Bolat or Serdar Aziz are there but we will give Stefan Kuntz our full backing pic.twitter.com/4x08cYThRe — Turkish Football (@Turkish_Futbol1) October 2, 2021

Turkey have been in poor form since Euro 2020 where they failed to record a single point in the group stage.

Following a disastrous tournament Turkey went onto draw 2-2 against Montenegro, beat Gibraltar 3-0 and lose 6-1 against the Netherlands.

The Crescent Stars dropped from first position into third following the last three qualification games.

The Norway clash will be played on Friday at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium. The Latvia game will be played next Monday in Latvia.