Turkey vs Hungary: Probable Lineups – Leicester City ace Caglar Soyuncu set to start

Turkey take on Hungary in their opening UEFA Nations League Group B3 clash at the Yeni 4 Eylul stadium, Sivas.

The Turkish national team was in great form before the coronavirus disruptions losing just one of their last 13 games, winning nine and drawing three.

Head coach Senol Gunes could be without Juventus defender Merih Demiral who has not played since recovering from a length injury.

Turkey are, however, blessed with defensive talents. Schalke centre-back Ozan Kabak could easily fill in, in fact he has been in such great form that he would have been in contention for a starting role even if Demiral was 100 percent fit.

Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu is almost certain to be the other starting centre-back.

Lille right-back Mehmet Zeki Celik is likely to get the nod along with Le Harve left-back Umut Meras.

The midfield trio could see Ozan Tufan, Okay Yokuslu and Irfan Can Kahveci lineup together.

Mahmet Tekdemir will also be in contention but I suspect Gunes may opt for Kahveci to give his midfield some creativity.

With Tekdemir it would be a very hard-working, physical midfield but lacking a creative spark.

The attacking trio is likely to comprise of Cengiz Under who is the main threat going forwards, AC Milan ace Hakan Calhanoglu and veteran striker Burak Yilmaz upfront.

Everton striker Cenk Tosun and Enes Unal will also be hoping to get the nod upfront.

Turkey vs Hungary

Stadium: Yeni 4 Eylül

Referee: Artur Dias

Kick-Off: 21:45

Turkey: Mert, Zeki, Kabak, Çağlar, Umut, Kahveci, Ozan, Okay, Cengiz, Hakan, Burak.

Manager: Şenol Güneş

Hungary: Gulacsi, Bese, Lang, Orban, Vial, Patkai, A.Great, Simon, Szoboszlai, Sallai, Szalai.

Manager: Marco Rossi