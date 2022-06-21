Turkey wrap up UEFA Nations League games with victory over Lithuania

Turkey wrapped up the first half of UEFA Nations League, League C Group 1 games with a 2-0 victory over Lithuania at the Goztepe Gursel Aksel stadium last week.

Kaan Ayhan and Hakan Calhanoglu scored for the Crescent Stars to wrap up their fourth victory in the group.

Turkey beat Lithuania 6-0 away from home earlier in the group.

The Red-Whites have not only won all four group games but scored 14 times and are yet to concede.

Turkey head into the UEFA Nations League break five points ahead of second-placed Luxembourg.

Faroe Islands are third on seven points and Lithuania are yet to win their first point.

Turkey face Luxembourg next at home on 22 September, a victory or even a draw would secure a first-placed finish in the group.

The Crescent Stars will then face the Faroe Islands in the final group game away from home.

Turkey will not compete in the World Cup this winter as they failed to qualify for the tournament in Qatar.