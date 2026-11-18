Turkish Süper Lig clubs are pushing for a return to $500 million per year in domestic and international television revenue ahead of the November 30 tender for the league’s next broadcasting cycle.

Speaking following a meeting of the Turkish Union of Clubs Foundation in Istanbul on Tuesday, Union president Ertuğrul Doğan stated that clubs must recover the $500 million annual valuation last achieved in the 2016 tender, when beIN Media Group (Digiturk) secured the rights for the 2017–2022 period. Doğan warned that mounting financial pressures across the division make a substantial increase in broadcast income essential for clubs’ survival.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) recently brought the tender date forward from January 13, 2027, to November 30,2026. Six institutions have purchased the tender specifications—priced at 750,000 TL ($14,861)—though acquiring the documents does not obligate a formal bid. Prospective bidders include incumbent rights holder beIN Media Group, a joint venture between Saran Group and Amazon, state-backed telecommunications operators Turkcell and Türk Telekom, and public broadcaster TRT.

The upcoming auction will determine the broadcasting partner for the five seasons running from 2027/28 through 2031/32, with beIN Sports retaining coverage until the conclusion of the current 2026/27 campaign. In the previous tender held in March 2024, beIN retained the rights with an annual bid of $182 million ($218.4 million including taxes), fending off competition from Saran Media.

For the 2027–2032 cycle, the TFF has divided the rights into five distinct segments covering domestic Süper Lig matches,1. Lig fixtures, radio broadcasts, extended highlights, and international distribution—including digital and betting platform streams—alongside an all-inclusive bundle. Sealed bids will be submitted at the TFF’s Riva headquarters in Istanbul on November 30 before moving into an auction phase.