Süper Lig 2026/27: Complete Table, Top Scorers, Title Race & January Transfer Window Guide

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Meta Description: Complete 2026/27 Turkish Süper Lig guide featuring the live 18-team table after Matchday 11,Golden Boot standings, title race analysis, post-break fixtures, and official TFF January 2027 transfer window dates.

The 2026/27 Trendyol Süper Lig has delivered one of the highest-scoring, star-packed campaigns in Turkish football history, with defending champions Galatasaray holding a three-point lead over Trabzonspor entering the November international break.

Backed by an unprecedented summer wave of elite arrivals—including Victor Osimhen and Aleksey Batrakov at Galatasaray, Mohamed Salah at Trabzonspor, Dušan Vlahović at Beşiktaş, Mason Greenwood and Nathan Aké at Fenerbahçe, and Gift Orban at promoted Amed SK—the 18-team division is averaging nearly three goals per game through 11 rounds.

This evergreen hub tracks the complete 2026/27 Süper Lig table, Golden Boot race, European qualification spots, key post-break fixtures, and official Turkish Football Federation (TFF) transfer window dates ahead of January 2027.

Süper Lig 2026/27 Overview

Category Details Season Dates 14 August 2026 – 23 May 2027 (34 Matchdays) Number of Teams 18 Clubs Current Leaders Galatasaray (28 pts after 11 matches) Current Top Scorer Gift Orban — Amed SK (10 goals) Winter Transfer Window (TFF) 1 January 2027 – 5 February 2027 UEFA Champions League Spots 1st (League Phase), 2nd (Qualifying) Relegation Spots Bottom 3 (16th, 17th, 18th)

2026/27 Süper Lig Table (After Matchday 11)

Galatasaray sit atop the standings on 28 points after five consecutive league victories—including a 2–1 derby win over Fenerbahçe at RAMS Park—while Trabzonspor (25 pts) and high-flying newcomers Amed SK (23 pts) lead the chasing pack.

(Standings as of 14 November 2026)

Pos Club P W D L GF GA GD Pts Qualification / Zone 1 Galatasaray 11 9 1 1 27 15 +12 28 Champions League League Phase 2 Trabzonspor 11 8 1 2 26 8 +18 25 Champions League Qualifying 3 Amed SK 11 7 2 2 28 15 +13 23 Europa League Qualifying 4 Beşiktaş 11 7 1 3 23 12 +11 22 Conference League Qualifying 5 Kasımpaşa 11 5 5 1 17 11 +6 20 — 6 Fenerbahçe 11 6 1 4 29 10 +19 19 — 7 Kocaelispor 11 6 1 4 13 9 +4 19 — 8 İstanbul Başakşehir 11 5 2 4 19 17 +2 17 — 9 Çorum FK 11 5 1 5 21 21 0 16 — 10 Göztepe 11 4 3 4 22 19 +3 15 — 11 Çaykur Rizespor 11 4 2 5 13 16 -3 14 — 12 Erzurumspor FK 11 4 2 5 10 17 -7 14 — 13 Alanyaspor 11 3 3 5 9 18 -9 12 — 14 Gençlerbirliği 11 3 2 6 12 21 -9 11 — 15 Konyaspor 11 2 2 7 6 14 -8 8 — 16 Gaziantep FK 11 2 2 7 9 19 -10 8 Relegation to TFF 1. Lig 17 Samsunspor 11 2 1 8 11 26 -15 7 Relegation to TFF 1. Lig 18 Eyüpspor 11 1 0 10 3 30 -27 3 Relegation to TFF 1. Lig

2026/27 Süper Lig Top Scorers (Golden Boot Race)

With Amed SK forward Gift Orban setting the early pace on 10 goals, a trio of marquee European imports—Mohamed Salah, Victor Osimhen, and Dušan Vlahović—sit just a single strike behind on nine goals apiece.

Rank Player Club Goals Assists 1 Gift Orban Amed SK 10 5 2 Mohamed Salah Trabzonspor 9 3 3 Victor Osimhen Galatasaray 9 3 4 Dušan Vlahović Beşiktaş 9 1 5 Eldor Shomurodov İstanbul Başakşehir 8 1 6 Vedat Muriqi Fenerbahçe 7 2 7 Adrian Benedyczak Kasımpaşa 7 2 8 Juan Göztepe 7 2 9 Mason Greenwood Fenerbahçe 6 2 10 Dia Saba Amed SK 6 1

Title Race & Managerial Shake-Up Snapshot

Galatasaray’s Momentum: Okan Buruk’s side have responded to an early-season slip by reeling off five straight league wins, powered by Osimhen’s domestic and European scoring surge and summer signing Aleksey Batrakov’s immediate impact in midfield.

Trabzonspor’s Defensive Steel: Boasting the league’s best defensive record (just 8 goals conceded in 11 matches) alongside Mohamed Salah’s nine goals, the Black Sea side sit firmly in the UEFA Champions League places.

Fenerbahçe’s Reset: Despite leading the division with 29 goals scored—highlighted by an 8–0 demolition of Eyüpspor—Fenerbahçe sit sixth on 19 points following derby defeat to Galatasaray and a home loss to Göztepe,resulting in an early-season managerial change as the Yellow Canaries look to close a nine-point gap on the leaders.

Key Upcoming Fixtures (Matchdays 12 & 13)

Domestic action resumes following the November international break on Saturday, 21 November 2026, headlined by the Istanbul derby between Beşiktaş and Galatasaray at Tüpraş Stadium on Matchday 13.

Matchday Date Fixture Venue Kickoff (GMT) MD 12 Sat, 21 Nov 2026 Galatasaray vs Samsunspor RAMS Park, Istanbul 13:00 MD 12 Sat, 21 Nov 2026 Kocaelispor vs Fenerbahçe Yıldız Entegre Kocaeli Stadium 16:00 MD 12 Sun, 22 Nov 2026 Konyaspor vs Beşiktaş Konya Büyükşehir Stadium 13:00 MD 12 Sun, 22 Nov 2026 Trabzonspor vs Eyüpspor Papara Park, Trabzon 16:00 MD 13 Sun, 29 Nov 2026 Fenerbahçe vs Erzurumspor FK Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium, Istanbul 16:00 MD 13 Mon, 30 Nov 2026 Göztepe vs Trabzonspor Gürsel Aksel Stadium, İzmir 16:00 MD 13 Mon, 30 Nov 2026 Beşiktaş vs Galatasaray Tüpraş Stadium, Istanbul 18:00

January 2027 Transfer Window: Official TFF Dates & Key Storylines

Per the Turkish Football Federation’s official 2026/27 registration calendar, the winter transfer window opens on Friday, 1 January 2027 and closes on Friday, 5 February 2027.

Several major storylines are already shaping the mid-season market:

Galatasaray’s Midfield & Retention Focus: Galatasaray are exploring a cut-price January move for Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes , whose Old Trafford contract expires in June 2027, while simultaneously working to fend off European interest in breakout midfielder Aleksey Batrakov —whose €55m release clause is protected until next summer by FIFA’s two-club appearance rule.

Fenerbahçe’s Defensive Reinforcement: Trailing the top four after conceding 10 goals in 11 matches, Fenerbahçe are tracking Union Saint-Gilloise centre-back Massire Sylla for January while laying early groundwork to sign Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk on a free transfer next summer.

Trabzonspor’s Striker Search: Seeking a proven partner or alternative to Paul Onuachu alongside Franculino Djú,Trabzonspor have opened talks with Tottenham Hotspur over a winter deal for Brazil international Richarlison.

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