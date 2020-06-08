Turkish Football Federation want to setup ‘Turan Cup’ for Turkic countries

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) want to setup a new organisation called the Turan Cup.

The new football tournament will take place between Turkic states.

TFF foreign relations director Gurkan Teoman said: “Through the power of football we want to raise awareness and promote brotherhood and togetherness between Turkic countries.”

The tournament organizers want to include 11 Turkic countries and federal regions.

There are six independent Turkic states; Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is currently only recognized by Turkey.

Additionally, there are several Turkic federal regions across the Balkans and Central Asia including Gaughazia in Moldova, Tatarstan, Bashkortostan and regions with large Turkic populations such as in Iran and China.

The tournament will be between club sides in Turkic and among the objectives are creating new revenue streams and building ties between people across the region.

A formal press release regarding the details of the proposed tournament will be disclosed soon.