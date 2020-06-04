Besiktas squad ‘take the knee’ in tribute to George Floyd

Besiktas showed their support to the Black Lives Matter movement in training today after sharing a video clip of the squad taking the knee in a tribute to George Floyd.

The Black Eagles shared the demonstration on the official club social media accounts.

The squad gathered to make the letters G and F while kneeling – g to represent George and f for Floyd.

The kneel came after demonstrations continue over the death of Floyd in the US.

Mr Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died in police custody in Minneapolis last week after a white police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.

Kevin Prince Boateng and several other players also shared Tweets from the peaceful protest on their official accounts.

Besiktas have a history of anti-racist activism as do the ultra group Carsi.

The club carried out a campaign against racism and in support of the hearing and speech impaired with a silent cheer in 2016.

#Beşiktaş supporters showed their stand against racism and support for the hearing & speech impaired people with a #SlientCheer.#UCL pic.twitter.com/i2y1MhWi8m — Beşiktaş JK English (@BesiktasEnglish) November 23, 2016

Carsi have also been actively anti-racist.