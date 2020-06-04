Besiktas squad ‘take the knee’ in tribute to George Floyd

Besiktas showed their support to the Black Lives Matter movement in training today after sharing a video clip of the squad taking the knee in a tribute to George Floyd.
The Black Eagles shared the demonstration on the official club social media accounts.
We stand for justice. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/YtbEvdw4Yw
— Beşiktaş JK English (@BesiktasEnglish) June 4, 2020
The squad gathered to make the letters G and F while kneeling – g to represent George and f for Floyd.
George Floyd anısına… 🙏🏿#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/knYwiHLm0e
— Beşiktaş JK (@Besiktas) June 4, 2020
The kneel came after demonstrations continue over the death of Floyd in the US.
Mr Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died in police custody in Minneapolis last week after a white police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.
Kevin Prince Boateng and several other players also shared Tweets from the peaceful protest on their official accounts.
G F #georgefloyd ✊🏾 we stand together or all black lives❗️❗️❗️@Besiktas pic.twitter.com/T2ljgsgBKH
— Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) June 4, 2020
Besiktas have a history of anti-racist activism as do the ultra group Carsi.
The club carried out a campaign against racism and in support of the hearing and speech impaired with a silent cheer in 2016.
#Beşiktaş supporters showed their stand against racism and support for the hearing & speech impaired people with a #SlientCheer.#UCL pic.twitter.com/i2y1MhWi8m
— Beşiktaş JK English (@BesiktasEnglish) November 23, 2016
Carsi have also been actively anti-racist.
çArşı ırkçılığa karşı#NoRacism pic.twitter.com/0OQvffzjNI
— çArşı (@forzabesiktas) May 27, 2020