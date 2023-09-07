Turkish Giants Have Jet on Standby For Arsenal Forward Who Wants to Make Transfer

Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe wants to leave Arsenal and join Trabzonspor according to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Per the source, Pepe does not want to move to Saudi Arabia and his ‘priority’ now is Trabzonspor.

He does not feature in Arsenal’s play and the Premier League side are prepared to let him go.

Nicolas Pépé, not convinced by Saudi approaches — deal not happening, his priority is now to join Trabzonspor 🇹🇷 Negotiations to follow in order to reach an agreement, as @footmercato called; he’s completely out of Arsenal project.#AFC prepared to give the green light. pic.twitter.com/4OncRa8jve — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 7, 2023

Turkish football journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu meanwhile, claims that Trabzonspor will send a private jet to London for Pepe once his contract is terminated.

Sabuncuolgu claims an agreement has already been reached with Pepe.

🚨 Trabzonspor, Nicolas Pepe ile anlaşmaya vardı. Arsenal ile sözleşmesini feshettiği anda Londra’ya özel uçak yollancak! — Yağız Sabuncuoğlu (@yagosabuncuoglu) September 7, 2023

The Gunners are ready to offload Nicolas Pepe to Trabzonspor, despite the fact that they will take a huge loss on the winger.

Pepe was unable to secure a move away from Arsenal before the British transfer window closed last week, but he has attracted interest from Saudi Arabia and Turkey since then.

Pepe prefers a move to Trabzonspor over a switch to the Middle East, and the Turkish transfer deadline is on September 15.

Pepe joined Arsenal in 2019 for a club-record fee of £72 million, but he has failed to live up to expectations.

He has made 69 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 16 goals and providing 10 assists. Pepe spent the last season on loan at Lille, where he scored 10 goals in 23 appearances.

Despite his struggles at Arsenal, Pepe is still a talented winger, and he could be a valuable asset to Trabzonspor.

The Turkish club are currently top of the Super Lig, and they are looking to add to their squad in order to challenge for the title.

Pepe’s departure would free up wages and space in Arsenal’s squad and allow them to bring in new players.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will be able to agree a deal with Trabzonspor for Pepe before the Turkish transfer deadline.