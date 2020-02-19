Turkish Giants Slap €30m Price Tag on Liverpool Target Ugurcan Cakir

Trabzonspor have slapped a lofty €30 million price tag on their in-demand goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir.

The Black Sea based club recently offloaded Yusuf Yazici to Lille and are hoping to sell more of their prized assets to Europe in the summer.

A source close to the club has revered to Turkish-Football that Liverpool, Tottenham, Everton and Lille have continually monitored the 23-year-old keeper this season.

Trabzonspor are hoping that interest from multiple clubs will ignite a transfer battle among clubs in Europe and are targeting €30 million for the talented keeper.

Liverpool’s current number two goalkeeper Adrian has a year remaining on his contract with the Reds.

However, it is unlikely that Liverpool will part company with €30m for a back-up goalkeeper.

Furthermore, Cakir’s first-team chances at the Merseyside based club will be hugely limited with Alisson Becker ahead of him in the pecking order.

Trabzonspor have already received a €20m offer for their rising star but will be hoping for an increased bid by the end of the season.

“We received a €20m offer for Cakir, we continue to receive offers,” Agaoglu was quoted as saying by Turkish-Football.

“It’s been said Liverpool have made an offer.

“So a team that is undefeated in the Premier League wants my keeper.”

Ugurcan Cakir has been ever-present in Trabzonspor’s starting line up this season.

The 23-year-old has registered a total of 28 appearances for the Black Sea Storm and has conceded just 32 goals.

Trabzonspor have the best defensive record in the Turkish Super Lig and are currently in pole position in the title race.