Turkish league will not be suspended despite coronavirus outbreak says federation president, all games will resume without fans until end of April

Turkish Football Federation president Nihat Ozdemir has confirmed that the Turkish league will not be suspended despite the coronavirus outbreak.

Ozdemir revealed that they will extend their policy of playing games without fans until the end of April.

Initially, the federation ruled that matches will be played behind closed doors until the end of March.

Ozdemir said: “We will continue to play all games without fans until the end of April.”

Turkish presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin revealed on 12 March that all fans will be banned from football games and sporting events in Turkey with immediate effect to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

“After consulting with experts we have decided that all sporting events will be played behind closed doors until the end of April,” Kalin said.

Fans will be able to return to sporting events afterward depending on the situation.

As a result, the Super Lig is the only major league in Europe still operating.

The Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 have all been temporarily suspended as a precaution against the spread of Covid-19.

There are still eight weeks remaining in the Super Lig.

Trabzonspor are currently first, Basaksehir are second separated from the leaders by goal difference.

Galatasaray are in third place, Sivasspor meanwhile, are fourth, three and four points behind the leaders, respectively.