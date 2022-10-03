Turkish League Wrap 8: Trabzonspor & Basaksehir make gains

The eight round of Super Lig games saw the first major Istanbul derby of the season between Fenerbahce and Besiktas but it was Basaksehir and Trabzonspor who ended the week on a high.

Trabzonspor actually got off to a bad start against Kayserispor as it was Mario Gavranovic who opened the scoring on 24 minutes.

Anastasios Bakesetas equalised on 78 minutes and Umut Bozok scored the winner five minutes later.

The victory was the reigning champions second in a row and moved them into 5th place just one point behind the league leaders.

Next up it was Basaksehir who were quick off the blocks against Ankaragucu with Stefano Okaka scoring on three minutes.

Tolga Cigerci did equalise for the home side in the second half from the penalty spot but Deniz Turuc scored a late winner to take the visitors top of the table with a game in hand.

Galatasaray played the late game on Saturday against this season’s surprise package Adana Demirspor. Both sides had an opportunity to put some points distance between themselves and the chasing pack at the top of the table.

However, the game ended in a goalless draw despite the Demispor playing the last half an hour down to 10 men after Benjamin Stambouli was sent off for a second yellow card offense.

Sunday saw Konyaspor return to winning ways against Umraniyespor, beating the Istanbul side 1-0 at home and joining the leading pack on 17 points.

Hatayspor beat Sivasspor 2-1 away while Alanyaspor drew 1-1 with newly promoted Giresunspor.

The big Istanbul derby meanwhile, was a disappointing affair ending in a goalless draw. Besiktas striker Wout Weghorst did hit the post in the last minute but this was hardly a classic.

The week ended with Galatasaray, Basaksehir, Adana Demirspor and Konyaspor all tied on 17 points.