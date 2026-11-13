Turkish Players in Europe’s Top 5 Leagues (2026/27 Complete Guide)

Türkiye’s top international talent is spread across every major European division during the 2026/27 campaign, anchored by Real Madrid playmaker Arda Güler, Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Juventus star Kenan Yıldız, and Brighton full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu. Following a busy summer 2026 transfer window—which saw Enes Ünal and Altay Bayındır move to La Liga, Zeki Çelik join Juventus on a free transfer, and Salih Özcan return to Türkiye with Beşiktaş—here is the complete league-by-league guide to every Turkish player competing in Europe’s Top 5 leagues.

Quick Overview by League (2026/27)

Premier League (England): 1 active first-team player (Ferdi Kadıoğlu)

La Liga (Spain): 3 senior Turkish internationals (Arda Güler, Enes Ünal, Altay Bayındır)

Serie A (Italy): 4 senior & youth internationals (Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Kenan Yıldız, Zeki Çelik, Emirhan İlkhan)

Bundesliga (Germany): 4 Turkish internationals (Can Uzun, Ozan Kabak, Atakan Karazor, Eren Dinkçi)

Ligue 1 (France): 1 senior Turkish international (Berke Özer)

Premier League (England)

While Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayındır (on loan at Celta Vigo) and Brentford midfielder Yunus Emre Konak (on loan at Lincoln City) remain contracted to English clubs, Ferdi Kadıoğlu is the lone Turkish international actively competing in the Premier League in 2026/27.

Player Club Position Joined From Contract Expires Ferdi Kadıoğlu Brighton & Hove Albion Left-Back / Right-Back Fenerbahçe (Aug 2024) June 2028

For full stats, loan trackers, and January 2027 transfer links, see our complete Turkish Players in the Premier League 2026/27 Guide.

La Liga (Spain)

Spain’s top flight welcomed two major Turkish arrivals in August 2026 as Enes Ünal returned permanently to Getafe CF from AFC Bournemouth and Altay Bayındır joined RC Celta de Vigo on a season-long loan from Manchester United,joining Arda Güler at Real Madrid.

Player Club Position Joined From Contract / Loan Status Arda Güler Real Madrid Attacking Midfielder / RW Fenerbahçe (July 2023) June 2029 Enes Ünal Getafe CF Striker AFC Bournemouth (Aug 2026) June 2029 Altay Bayındır RC Celta de Vigo Goalkeeper Manchester United (Aug 2026) Season-long loan (2026/27)

Arda Güler (Real Madrid): Now 21, Güler has cemented a regular starting role in Madrid’s attack during the 2026/27 season, winning the club’s Player of the Month award for September 2026.

Enes Ünal (Getafe CF): After 55 Premier League appearances with Bournemouth, the 29-year-old striker sealed a permanent return to Getafe—where he previously scored 36 goals between 2020 and 2024—on 13 August 2026.

Altay Bayındır (RC Celta de Vigo): Seeking consistent first-team minutes in a World Cup cycle, the 28-year-old goalkeeper moved to Vigo on loan on 7 August 2026 with a permanent buy option included.

Serie A (Italy)

Italy remains the primary European hub for senior Turkish national team stars. Zeki Çelik bolstered the contingent in July 2026 by joining Kenan Yıldız at Juventus on a free transfer from AS Roma, while Hakan Çalhanoğlu continues to anchor Inter Milan’s midfield.

Player Club Position Joined From Contract Expires Hakan Çalhanoğlu Inter Milan Central / Defensive Midfielder AC Milan (2021) June 2027 Kenan Yıldız Juventus Attacking Midfielder / Forward Bayern Munich II (2022) June 2029 Zeki Çelik Juventus Right-Back AS Roma (July 2026) June 2029 Emirhan İlkhan Torino FC Central Midfielder Beşiktaş (2022) June 2027

Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Inter Milan): Entering the final year of his Inter contract, the 32-year-old Türkiye captain remains one of Serie A’s premier deep-lying playmakers.

Kenan Yıldız (Juventus): Wearing the iconic No. 10 shirt in Turin, the 21-year-old suffered a fifth metatarsal fracture in his left foot at the end of August 2026, undergoing surgery before working his way back into Juventus’s autumn rotation.

Zeki Çelik (Juventus): Following four seasons at Roma, the 29-year-old right-back signed a three-year contract with Juventus on 16 July 2026.

Emirhan İlkhan (Torino FC): The 22-year-old former Beşiktaş prospect signed a contract extension with Torino in May 2026 running through June 2027.

Bundesliga (Germany)

Germany’s top division features four Turkish internationals in 2026/27—though long-time Bundesliga fixture Salih Özcan departed Borussia Dortmund for Beşiktaş over the summer, and centre-back Cenk Özkacar moved on loan to Trabzonspor.

Player Club Position Joined From Contract / Loan Status Can Uzun Eintracht Frankfurt Attacking Midfielder / Forward 1. FC Nürnberg (July 2024) June 2029 Ozan Kabak TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Centre-Back Schalke 04 (July 2022) June 2030 (Extended Apr 2026) Atakan Karazor VfB Stuttgart Defensive Midfielder Holstein Kiel (July 2019) June 2028 Eren Dinkçi SV Werder Bremen Right Winger / Forward SC Freiburg (Aug 2026) Season-long loan (2026/27)

Can Uzun (Eintracht Frankfurt): Having just turned 21 on 11 November 2026, Uzun is one of the Bundesliga’s highest-rated young attackers, operating across the frontline and behind the striker for Frankfurt.

Ozan Kabak (TSG Hoffenheim): After recovering from long-term injury setbacks, the 26-year-old centre-back committed his long-term future to Hoffenheim in April 2026 with a new contract through 2030 and reclaimed his place in Türkiye’s starting XI.

Atakan Karazor (VfB Stuttgart): Stuttgart’s experienced holding midfielder surpassed 170 career Bundesliga appearances early in the 2026/27 season.

Eren Dinkçi (SV Werder Bremen): The 24-year-old winger returned to boyhood club Werder Bremen on 17 August 2026 on a season-long loan from SC Freiburg.

Ligue 1 (France)

Following Doğan Alemdar’s permanent summer transfer from Rennes to Beşiktaş, Berke Özer is the sole Türkiye international competing in Ligue 1 during the 2026/27 season.

Player Club Position Joined From Contract Expires Berke Özer LOSC Lille Goalkeeper Eyüpspor (Aug 2025) June 2029

Berke Özer (LOSC Lille): Wearing Lille’s No. 1 shirt in his second campaign in northern France, the 26-year-old shot-stopper has continued Lille’s strong Turkish tradition following the earlier spells of Burak Yılmaz, Yusuf Yazıcı, and Zeki Çelik.

Frequently Asked Questions