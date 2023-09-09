Turkiye 1-1 Armenia: Turkish national team held to a draw in UEFA 2024 qualifier

Turkiye and Armenia drew 1-1 in their EURO 2024 qualifying match on Friday.

The match was held at New Eskişehir Stadium and neither team was able to break the deadlock in the first half.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Turkiye had the lion share of the chances but failed to convert missing several golden opportunities to take the lead.

Armenia took the lead in the 49th minute through Artak Dashyan, but Turkiye equalized in the 88th minute through Bertuğ Yıldırım.

Bertug came on as a substitute and scored on his debut for the national team, the 21-year-old joined Rennes recently from Hatayspor.

The match ended in a draw, with Turkiye remaining top of the group with 10 points and Armenia in third place with 7 points.

Turkiye will face Japan next in an international friendly and then take on Croatia on 12 October for their Match Day 7 clash.

Friday’s results:

Group A

Georgia – Spain: 1-7

Greek Cypriot administration – Scotland: 0-3

Group D

Croatia – Latvia: 5-0

Türkiye – Armenia: 1-1

Group J

Luxembourg – Iceland: 3-1

Slovakia – Portugal: 0-1

Bosnia-Herzegovina – Liechtenstein: 2-1