UEFA and Aston Villa have approved a formal written request from Galatasaray allowing the Premier League side to hold their final pre-match training session at their own training ground in England rather than at RAMS Park, as the Süper Lig champions race to protect their newly overhauled pitch ahead of Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League fixture.

Galatasaray submitted the application to European football’s governing body to prevent unnecessary wear and tear on the playing surface before hosting Unai Emery’s side in Matchday 5 of the Champions League league phase on Tuesday, 24 November (kickoff 17:45 GMT / 20:45 TRT).

Intensive Pitch Renovation Underway at RAMS Park

Galatasaray have already relocated Saturday’s Matchday 12 Süper Lig clash against Samsunspor (21 November) to the Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium in order to maximize recovery time for the RAMS Park turf during the international break.

Groundstaff have been carrying out an intensive rehabilitation program to restore playing conditions to UEFA standards:

Sand and hybrid reinforcement: Approximately 150 tonnes of sand were applied and blended into the surface last week before undergoing hybrid stitching treatment.

Overseeding and germination: Around 1 tonne of Lolium (ryegrass) seed has been sown across the pitch, with the entire surface covered in specialized germination blankets to retain moisture and accelerate root development.

With both UEFA and Aston Villa agreeing to waive the customary matchday-minus-one stadium session, Villa will complete their final tactical preparations at Bodymoor Heath before travelling to Istanbul.

Long-Term Surface Overhaul Planned After Aston Villa Fixture

Beyond Tuesday’s European showdown, Galatasaray’s board is already evaluating two permanent structural upgrades to ensure long-term durability at RAMS Park—weighing up either a carpet hybrid (halı hibrit) or stitched hybrid (çakma hibrit) turf system once the Aston Villa match concludes.

For complete coverage of Galatasaray’s domestic schedule, title race standings, and winter transfer window plans, explore our Süper Lig 2026/27 table, top scorers, and January transfer window guide, alongside our 2026/27 Premier League squad, stats, and transfer guide.