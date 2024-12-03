Van Bronckhorst Receives £4.5 Million Payoff After Besiktas Sacking

Former Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has received a significant severance package after being sacked by Turkish club Besiktas.

The Dutchman’s tenure at the Istanbul club was short-lived, lasting just five months.

His dismissal followed a string of poor results, including a disappointing Europa League defeat to Maccabi Tel-Aviv.

Despite the brief nature of his time at Besiktas, Van Bronckhorst is set to receive a substantial payout of £4.5 million, including £2 million for himself and £1 million for his coaching staff.

The Dutch manager received a huge payout after a short stint in charge of the Black Eagles and leaves their league campaign in tatters.

The Istanbul giants are currently 13 points behind league leaders Galatasaray and may already be out of the title race.

Additionally, Besiktas are struggling in the Europa League in 22nd position on six points after five games.

Serdar Topraktepe has been appointed as the interim manager of Besiktas as the club seeks to stabilize their performance and climb the league table.