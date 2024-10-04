Victor Osimhen’s Goal Voted Goal of the Week

Victor Osimhen’s impressive goal against Kasımpaşa has been voted the Goal of the Week by beIN SPORTS.

The Nigerian striker scored a crucial goal in Galatasaray’s 3-3 draw, showcasing his skill and decisiveness.

Osimhen scored his first goal and followed it up with his first brace but it was not enough to secure all three points.

Osimhen received a significant number of votes, securing 77.96% of the total.

Despite missing pre-season due to transfer complications, Osimhen has quickly become a key player for Galatasaray.

He has been involved in scoring or assisting in all four of his appearances for the club.

The Nigeria international took his season tally to two goals and four assists in four games for the Lions since joining on loan from Napoli.

However, Osimhen is currently sidelined with an injury after a knock he picked up during the league game.

The striker missed the Europa League clash against RFS in Latvia on Wednesday but his injury is not severe and he is expected to return soon.

The Yellow-Reds were held to a 2-2 draw away from home.

The 25-year-old could be back in action on the weekend when Galatasaray take on Alanyaspor in the Super Lig.