Video: Ozan Kabak nutmegs Liverpool teammate in training with back-heel flick

Ozan Kabak has yet to make his Liverpool debut but he is making an impression in training.

Liverpool released footage of the January signing pulling off a cheeky back-heel flick nutmeg against teammate Alexander Trent-Arnold and posted it on their official Twitter page.

You can't just watch it once… Head over to @LFCTV GO for latest edition of 𝑰𝒏𝒔𝒊𝒅𝒆 𝑻𝒓𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒊𝒏𝒈 in full 💻 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 5, 2021

Kabak joined the Reds on loan from Schalke over the winter transfer window but they do have an £18m option to sign him on a permanent move.

The young defender has yet to make his Liverpool debut but was on the bench for the Manchester City clash over the weekend which ended in a 4-1 defeat aft Anfield.

With Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez all injured Kabak could find himself making his debut and breaking into the team over the next few weeks.

Liverpool will face Leicester City next in the Premier League. The Reds will join 3rd placed Leicester on 43 points with a win on Saturday.

Kabak could end up facing Turkey international teammates Caglar Soyuncu and Cengiz Under if he does make his debut against the Foxes.