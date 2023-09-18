Vincenzo Montella in Talks to be New Turkiye National Team Manager After Stefan Kuntz Sacking

Stefan Kuntz, the German coach of the Turkish national team, was sacked after the team lost 4-2 to Japan in a friendly match.

The decision was made after Kuntz had also been criticized for the team’s performance in the EURO 2024 qualifiers, where they had drawn with Armenia.

Kuntz had criticized his players at a press conference after the Japan match, saying that they needed to “reach the level that will give 100 percent” and that it “hurts” him when they don’t.

The Turkish Football Federation is now working to find a new coach for the national team.

According to reports, they are in talks with Italian coach Vincenzo Montella, who managed Adana Demirspor last season.

Montella is a former Italian striker who played for clubs such as Roma, Sampdoria, and AC Milan.

He has also managed clubs such as Catania, Fiorentina, and Sevilla.

Montella is known for his attacking style of play.

Turkiye are currently second in the UEFA 2024 European Championship qualification Group Group D featuring Croatia, Armenia, Wales and Latvia.

The Turkish national team will face Croatia next away from home in October. As things stand.