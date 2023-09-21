Vincenzo Montella Set to Take Over as Turkish National Team Manager

Stefan Kuntz was fired as the head coach of the Turkish national team on Tuesday. The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) reached an agreement with Kuntz to terminate his contract after a meeting in Riva.

Kuntz was appointed as the coach of the Turkish national team in September 2019. He led the team to the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League in 2022-23.

However, Turkey’s recent results have been disappointing, and they are currently fourth in their EURO 2024 qualifying group.

Vincenzo Montella has been appointed as the new coach of the Turkish national team.

Montella is an Italian coach who previously managed Adana Demirspor for two seasons in Turkey.

He is known for his attacking style of play and his ability to develop young players.

Montella is wanted as he will bring a modern approach while also knowing Turkish football well during his time spent managing in the country.

Montella’s coaching team will include Daniele Russo (assistant coach), Massimo Crivellero (match analyst), and Pierpaolo Polino (athletic coach).

A Turkish name is expected to be added to the technical committee in the near future.

The TFF has not yet announced the terms of Montella’s contract, but it is reported that he will sign a three-year deal.