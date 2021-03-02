‘Watch this space’ – Liverpool legend assesses Ozan Kabak

Liverpool legend John Aldridge has given his assessment of January signing Ozan Kabak.

Kabak was signed on loan from Schalke over the winter transfer window but he was probably not expecting to become a first-team regular so quickly.

The 20-year-old was thrown into the deep end from the get-go and has started the last four successive games for the reigning Premier League champions.

Kabak has received a mixed reception but was awarded Man of the Match for his display in the 2-0 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League Last 16 first-leg clash.

Aldridge underlined that it is difficult to assess Kabak right now as it is still so early in his Liverpool career and he has had hardly any time to settle in.

“It’s hard to assess Ozan Kabak”, Aldridge wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“He made some mistakes against an old-fashioned Sheffield United team that likes to play long ball and have their strikers in your face.

“He did some really good things too but he made mistakes and got away with them.

“He’s been thrown in at the deep end and it’s sink or swim.

“The manager is assessing him between now and the end of the season and he has to learn quickly.

“It’s hard in a different country at a young age but watch this space with him.”

Kabak has played alongside two different centre-backs and two goalkeepers in his four games at the club.

The young defender really has been thrown into the deep end and faces another huge test next.

Kabak is likely to feature in the Reds next game on Thursday against Chelsea as Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Jordan Henderson are all out injured.

Liverpool could leapfrog Chelsea and move into 5th place with a win and could even move back into the top four depending on what West Ham do.