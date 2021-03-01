Ozan Kabak reacts to first Liverpool Premier League win, Trent Alexander-Arnold comments on defender

Liverpool ended a four-game losing streak in the Premier League after beating Burnley 2-0 at Anfield Stadium on Sunday.

Turkey international Ozan Kabak started his fourth successive game for the Reds as centre-back.

READ: Ozan Kabak sends message to Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker after passing of father

Nathaniel Phillips partnered Kabak at the back.

Kabak has now played alongside two different defenders, Jordan Henderson and Phillips.

He was also playing in front of Adrian for the first time in goal due to Alisson Becker missing the game following the passing of his father.

Kabak put on a solid display making more tackles (3), clearances (4) than any other Liverpool player.

He did end up putting the ball in the back of his own net but the own goal was ruled offside.

The 20-year-old helped contribute to his second clean sheet this season – the other being the 2-0 away win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

Kabak responded to his first Premier League win on Instagram with the following post admitting how pleased he was with his first win of the league.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CL2jw63LDZb/

Liverpool full-back Alexander Trent-Arnold was full of praise for Kabak and his defensive partner Phillips after the game.

“A clean sheet from a fairly young backline, Ozan and Nat have come in when they’ve needed to this season and performed really well. And they’ve done that again today,” he told Match of the Day 2.

“Obviously, shoutout to Adrian, coming in quite late on and doing an unbelievable job.”

The Reds take on Chelsea next in the Premier League on Thursday followed by Fulham on Sunday.

Kabak is likely to feature in both games considering the extensive injury list. Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Jordan Henderson are all out.