Watford & Burnley Want Besiktas Midfielder Salih Ucan

Watford and Burnley are interested in signing Besiktas midfielder Salih Ucan, sources told Turkish-Football.

The Hornets manager, Valérien Ismaël, worked with Ucan during his time managing Besiktas and is a big fan of the player.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Watford are hoping to use their parachute money to invest in transfers after being relegated from the Premier League to the Championship.

They are hoping to strengthen the squad to help achieve promotion back to the Premier League and Ucan would offer experience and add quality to the midfield.

Burnley meanwhile, are in the transfer market for a midfielder and have identified Ucan as a target.

The 29-year-old is currently under contract with Besiktas until 2024, but he is reportedly keen on a move to England.

The Black Eagles could be tempted to listen to offers for Ucan as he is entering the last 12 months of his deal and has yet to sign an extension.

There have been talks through intermediaries but negotiations are at an early stage.

Ucan is a versatile midfielder who can play in a number of positions, including central midfield, attacking midfield, and right wing.

He is also a good passer and dribbler, and he has a good shot on goal.

The midfielder has played major Turkish and Italian clubs including Fenerbahce and AS Roma. He has also played in Switzerland for FC Sion and has two international caps for Turkiye.