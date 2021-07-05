West Brom in talks with Celta Vigo over Okay Yokuslu

West Brom are in talks with Celta Vigo over a summer transfer for Okay Yokuslu according to Spanish media outlet Faro De Vigo (via Football League World).

Per the source, the Baggies have opened talks with the La Liga outfit over a permanent move.

Yokuslu spent the second half of last season on loan at West Brom.

The report claims that West Brom regret not inserting a buy clause into the loan deal last season.

West Brom are trying to sign Yokuslu despite being relegated to the Championship.

The Birmingham-based outfit face competition from other Premier League sides but are reportedly currently leading the race as they are most serious about the transfer.

Yokuslu impressed during his loan spell at The Hawthorns last season making 16 Premier League appearances.

The defensive midfielder featured for Turkey at Euro 2020 but it was a disappointing campaign for the Crescent Stars which saw them exit in the group stage without recording a single point.

Yokuslu is currently on holiday in Turkey and has yet to make a decision over his future but Turkish-Football understands that he intends to keep playing in England if he receives the right offer.