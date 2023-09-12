West Ham Boss Responds to Jesse Lingard Transfer Link While Chamberlain Tries to Convince Midfielder to Join Turkish Giants

Besiktas are still interested in signing Jesse Lingard from Nottingham Forest but could face competition from West Ham.

Fanatik reported that Besiktas had previously frozen negotiations with the 30-year-old midfielder, but they have now resumed their efforts after he failed to agree a deal with any other club.

The Black Eagles are hoping to convince Lingard to join them by offering him a good salary and the chance to play in the UEFA Champions League.

They are also hoping to capitalize on the fact that Lingard’s friend, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, has already joined the club – Oxlade-Chamberlain joined Besiktas earlier this summer as a free agent as well.

Lingard is said to be open to the idea of joining Besiktas, but he is still waiting for the best offer.

He has also received offers from clubs in the Arabian Peninsula and Russia, but he is not interested in moving to those countries.

However, Lingard is currently training with West Ham and has been linked with a move to the London based side.

Hammers manager David Moyes told TalkSport: “Jesse has trained with us for three weeks and he’s improved greatly from when he first came in.

“He’s in really good condition – much better condition than he was when he first came in.

“I have to say, when Jesse joined us two years ago I think he scored nine goals in 15 games and was probably the difference between us getting into Europe for the first time.

“I want to give him every opportunity to get himself back in condition and see how he does.

“So there’s no real update on it at the moment, just to say that he’s back and getting much closer to the levels of fitness where you’d hope he would be.”

Lingard has a wealth of experience, having played for Manchester United, Leicester City, Birmingham City, Derby County, West Ham United, Brighton and Nottingham Forest.

He has also played 32 times for the England national team, scoring 6 goals.

If Lingard does join Besiktas, he would be a major signing for the club. He would add creativity and goals to the team, and he would also be a big draw for fans.