West Ham Rekindle Interest in Galatasaray Winger Zaha, But Questions Remain

West Ham United are reigniting their interest in winger Wilfried Zaha, with the Ivorian reportedly keen on a Premier League return after a year with Galatasaray.

The 31-year-old could be a key signing for incoming manager Julen Lopetegui, bolstering their attacking options on the left flank.

According to KUMB, West Ham officials recently met with Zaha’s representatives in London. Notably, no talks with other clubs were reported during the visit, hinting at a potentially serious offer from the Hammers.

However, significant hurdles exist. Zaha’s contract extends until 2026/27 at Galatasaray, with a hefty reported salary of €4.5 million per year.

Despite the financial challenge, Zaha remains a potent attacker, bagging 10 goals and providing in 36 appearances this season, showcasing his abilities in European competitions.

West Ham fans are understandably excited. Zaha’s potential return to the Premier League, especially with a team like West Ham, could significantly boost their attacking prowess.

But questions linger regarding his wages and age. His reputation as a demanding personality could test Lopetegui’s management skills. West Ham will need to carefully consider these factors before proceeding.

Zaha ís under contract at Galatasaray until 2026 and despite rumours of a potential exit the club have yet to reveal their plans for the winger next season.

The Red-Yellows are on the verge of winning the Super Lig title which would guarantee Champions League football next campaign.