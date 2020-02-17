West Ham United face competition from AC Milan in race to sign Turkey international

AC Milan have joined the race to sign the in-demand Lille full-back Zeki Celik according to reports from Italy.

Turkish-Football recently revealed that West United are interested in signing the Turkey international this summer.

However, they are likely to face competition for Celik’s signature from AC Milan.

Italian outlet Calciomercato has reported that the Rossoneri have been monitoring Celik in recent weeks.

Per the source, Milan are on the lookout for a new right-back in the summer and have added Celik to their transfer shortlist.

The Hammers are also looking to sign a right-back this summer as a long-term replacement for the 35-year-old Pablo Zabaleta.

Any move is however dependent on West Ham United remaining in the Premier League. David Moyes’ side currently sit 18th in the Premier League with just 24 points in 25 games.

West Ham are back in action this week when they take on regaining Premier League champions Man City.