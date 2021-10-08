World Cup Qualifiers – Turkey vs Norway: Probable Lineups

Turkey take on Norway in the World Cup Qualification Group G at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Friday.

Stefan Kuntz will take charge of his first game as Turkey national team manager.

Turkey will be without Caglar Soyuncu, Ozan Kabak and Orkun Kokcu who are all suspended for the game.

With the absence of Soyuncu and Kabak the Turkish side have a defensive problem but Merih Demiral has recovered in injury in time for the game and his return will be a boost for the back line.

The Juventus defender on loan at Atalanta could start alongside Sassuolo defender Kaan Ayhan or Serdar Aziz.

At right-back Lille star Mehmet Zeki Celik is likely to start with veteran Caner Erkin at left-back.

Taylan Antalyali and Watford central midfielder Ozan Tufan could start as the midfield duo in front of the back-four.

The attack is expected to be Marseille winger Cengiz Under on the wing with Yusuf Yazici on the other flank, Hakan Calhanoglu as a No 10 and Burak Yilmaz up front.

Norway are missing some important players including Erling Haaland.

Turkey vs Norway Probable Lineups

Turkey: Uğurcan; Zeki, Serdar Aziz, Merih Demiral, Caner Erkin; Taylan Antalyalı, Ozan Tufan; Yusuf, Hakan, Cengiz; Burak Yılmaz

Norway: Nyland; Pedersen, Strandberg, Olsen, Meling; Thorsby, Odegaard, Berg, Elyounoussi; Thorstvedt; Berisha