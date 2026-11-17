Having already caught the eye with a stunning 20th-minute free-kick in Thursday’s 2–1 defeat to Belgium in İzmir, Güler delivered another commanding performance against the World Cup finalists on Sunday as Türkiye fell by the same 2–1 scoreline.

Güler thought he had equalized for Sergen Yalçın’s side in the 53rd minute with a powerful finish—only for VAR to rule the effort out for an offside infringement involving İsmail Yüksek in the build-up—before whipping in the 90th-minute corner that Abdülkerim Bardakcı converted for a late consolation.

Speaking after the match, Zidane—who also singled out Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé—expressed his admiration for Türkiye’s technical quality and Güler’s individual brilliance.

“Türkiye didn’t surprise me. When they have the ball, they’re a team capable of playing well. They’re fantastic players with the ball. Arda is very, very, very good,” Zidane said, as quoted by MARCA.

Zidane’s endorsement came just days after Belgium captain Kevin De Bruyne offered similarly glowing praise following their clash in İzmir.

“Arda Güler is one of the best players in the world. He also plays for one of the best clubs in the world,” De Bruyne told reporters.

Güler Dominates UEFA Nations League Metrics

Across his last eight appearances for Real Madrid and Türkiye combined, Güler has registered nine direct goal contributions (five goals and four assists), emerging as the creative focal point for both club and country.

According to Opta data from the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League group stage, Güler led Türkiye across almost every major attacking and ball-progression category over his four appearances in the competition:

Metric Güler’s Tally Ranking Fouls Suffered 27 1st across entire UEFA Nations League Shots Attempted 23 1st for Türkiye / 2nd overall (behind Nikola Krstović, 26) Chances Created 5 4th across entire UEFA Nations League Final-Third Passes Completed 114 4th across entire UEFA Nations League Key Passes (Shot Assists) 11 1st for Türkiye Touches in Opposition Box 26 1st for Türkiye Successful Dribbles 13 1st for Türkiye Duels Won 47 1st for Türkiye Accurate Crosses 7 1st for Türkiye

While Türkiye’s collective results in League A have not matched Güler’s individual output, the youngster continues to cement his status among Europe’s premier playmakers—earning public plaudits from icons like Zidane and De Bruyne ahead of the 2027 Euro qualifying cycle.

For a complete breakdown of his 2026/27 club numbers, salary details, and international record, explore our Arda Güler 2026/27 Real Madrid stats and contract guide.