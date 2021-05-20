‘1 more to go’ – Ozan Kabak responds to Liverpool victory over Burnley

Liverpool beat Burnley 3-0 at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Wednesday to move into 4th place in the Premier League.

The victory took the Reds back into a Champions League spot with just one game remaining until the end of the season.

READ: Besiktas rising star states that he wants to play for Arsenal amid transfer speculation

Roberto Firmino, Nathaniel Phillips and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored to wrap up a comfortable victory for the visitors.

Turkey international Ozan Kabak did not start for the Reds as he was ruled out with a muscle injury.

Kabak has now missed the last three games and is not expected to return before the end of the season.

When asked by the press whether the Kabak will play again this season ahead of the Southampton game over the weekend, Jurgen Klopp replied simply: “Ozan, no.”

The 20-year-old reacted to the result from his official Twitter account.

Kabak is on loan from Schalke 04 until the end of the season but Liverpool do have an £18m buy clause.

The Reds have yet to make an official statement regarding the future of Kabak.

The reigning champions have not secure a Champions League spot just yet and will have to win their final game of the season to make sure of a top four finish.

Liverpool are ahead of 5th placed Leicester City on goal difference but just one point behind Chelsea who are third.