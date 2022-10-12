Fenerbahce take on AEK Larnaca in the Europa League Group B Match Day 4 clash at the AEK arena stadium on Thursday.

The Yellow Canaries beat the Greek Cypriot side 2-0 last week in Istanbul to stay top of the table.

A victory tonight would secure the Yellow Canaries qualification into the next round.

However, the Yellow-Navy Blues will have to make do without five players for the return clash.

Manager Jorge Jesus will be without Luan Peres, Willian Arao, Mert Hakan Yandas, Miha Zajc and Joshua King.

Fenerbahce head into the game in first place with seven points from their first three games, winning two and drawing one.

In the other group game Rennes who are second by virtue of goal difference take on last placed Dynamo Kiev.

Should Fenerbahce and Rennes win tonight both sides will book a place in the next round and will compete for a first place finish in the final two games.

The full Fenerbahce squad for the AEK clash is as follows: